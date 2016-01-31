Best Cosmetic Surgeon in Mumbai

Do you hate your nose? I know people who have hated their noses from as early as 11 years. You might feel that you nose is bigger than usual and hides all the other beautiful aspects of your face. You have an answer to that in cosmetic surgery in Mumbai rhinoplasty.

Rhinoplasty is the surgical procedure that resizes and reshapes the nose. It can make the nose smaller or larger. It is performed for a number of reasons that include changing the angle of the nose, correct indentations and bumps. It can also correct previous injury which left the nose asymmetrical.

Now that you have decided to do the nose job, it’s time to find a surgeon for the job.

Bombay Rhinoplasty Cosmetic Surgery in Mumbai

Doing research is the important part of choosing a cosmetic surgeon. You will pick a Facial Plastic Surgeon who specializes in the Head and Neck not a General Plastic Surgeon who specializes in the body. Start by checking out reputable facilities, then look at the surgeon’s credentials. Check reviews from previous patients as a guide on the success rate.

Apart from training, check on the surgeon’s skill and experience.

Cost of Rhinoplasty

The procedure will alter your appearance and it’s normal to have concern about your safety and duration of recovery. You will also find yourself worrying about the expense. The average price for rhinoplasty is $7,275.Though, you would rather be grateful that there is surgery that can help reshape your nose.

Rhinoplasty Mumbai

Mumbai, India provides an alternative in terms of cost and variety. You probably have heard that India is the global medical tourist destination due to cost and the expertise of their surgeons. In Mumbai your will find decent cosmetic surgery centers with high quality standards.

More than anything else patients go to India because of the Rhinoplasty cost in Mumbai. On average the surgery cost is between, $ 60 to $1,900!! Be amazed by the super savings!! Nose surgery cost in Mumbai considerably less than other areas of world!

With all these tips you need not be nervous as you wait for the surgery. Be optimistic that you will have improvement on your nose and you will be glad that you did it. Cosmetic surgery in Mumbai is an excellent option for Indians as well as travelers from other countries.